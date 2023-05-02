Desjardins Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.