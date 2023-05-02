Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $31.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

SYM traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

