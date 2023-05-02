Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.