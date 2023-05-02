Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $44.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.