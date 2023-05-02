Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

FMS opened at $24.00 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

