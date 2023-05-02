DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

