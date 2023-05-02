dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and $3,274.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00309576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,985,539 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98097756 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,000.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.