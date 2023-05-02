DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

