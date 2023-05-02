Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of FANG traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.