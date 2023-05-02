Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 168,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

