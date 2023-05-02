Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,014,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

