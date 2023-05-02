Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIISY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DIISY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading

