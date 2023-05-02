Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 5,826,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,165,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

