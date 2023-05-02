Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DSGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $7,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

