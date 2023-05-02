DLH (DLHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Down 0.9 %

DLHC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DLH

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DLH by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.