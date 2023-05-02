DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMC Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile



DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also

