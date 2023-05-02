Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 9,678 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. 455,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.41. The company has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

