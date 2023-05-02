Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 1,145,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,394. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.