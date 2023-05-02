Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.56.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.04. 249,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,595. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $256.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

