Doliver Advisors LP Has $352,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 2.5 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 1,285,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

