Doliver Advisors LP Has $401,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.26. 161,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $265.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.