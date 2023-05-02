Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,381 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $36,989,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares during the period.

SH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

