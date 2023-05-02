Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 15,500 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,461,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 109,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,552. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

