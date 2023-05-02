Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

