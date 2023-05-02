Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,102 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.17. 721,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

