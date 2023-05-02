Doliver Advisors LP Sells 119 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

