Doliver Advisors LP Sells 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.59. 1,054,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.