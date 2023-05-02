Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $311.25 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.34.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile



Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.



