Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 809.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.49. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

