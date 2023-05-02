Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

