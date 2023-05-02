Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.90 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,554. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $677.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

