Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,990,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,515.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF remained flat at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.