Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.48

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.48 and last traded at C$21.49, with a volume of 4589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.12.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

