DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,678,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE DTF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

