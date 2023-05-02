Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,222 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $342.97. 18,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

