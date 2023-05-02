Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 2,164,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.