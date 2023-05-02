Duality Advisers LP Buys 16,369 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.