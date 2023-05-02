Duality Advisers LP Buys 249,521 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 752,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

