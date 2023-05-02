Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1,449.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 79,914 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Trimble by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 157,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

