Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,201. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

