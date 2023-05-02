Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
MTB traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.47. 293,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,603. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.