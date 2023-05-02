Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,713 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.79.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. 294,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $169.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

