Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 657,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

