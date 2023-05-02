Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,682 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of THOR Industries worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

THO stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 53,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,954. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

