Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

