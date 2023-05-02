Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.