Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 99,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BNS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

