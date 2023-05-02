E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 61523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.