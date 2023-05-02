EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.38

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 131318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

