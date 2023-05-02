Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Update

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 1,311,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
