Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Update

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 1,311,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 265,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.