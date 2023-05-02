Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

ETN stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. 1,611,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,669. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,572,000 after purchasing an additional 379,963 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

